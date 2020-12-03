Galati Yacht Sales unveils new online shopping portal

Galati Yacht Sales (GYS) recently announced Yacht Shopper, a new, convenient way for customers to shop online for a yacht.

Galati’s sales and marketing team recognizes that consumers want yachting web sites to work the same ways popular real estate and consumer sites work with tools that make online shopping easier, and Yacht Shopper does just that,” says Mary Strauss, Galati Yacht Sales, director of marketing. “Just go to the dashboard to set up the criteria of what you’re looking for in a yacht, save it, and as soon as a yacht fitting your criteria is listed, you’ll get notified by email – almost immediately!”

Users can create yacht searches based on their preferences, such as builder, price, length, location, and year. “Instead of you going online and constantly checking listings yourself, you’ll be notified automatically. Yacht Shopper basically does the work for you,” explains Strauss.

Featuring a simple dashboard, Yacht Shopper takes just a couple of minutes for users to enter their criteria. All new-to-market yachts will be listed with photos and specs, so users can easily see what’s come on the market, plus the Price Change feature notifies users of any price changes within their yacht criteria. Yacht Shopper allows users to save multiple searches and save their favorites to the dashboard for when they return to the portal.

According to Strauss, “We’re automating the shopping process, you can sit back and just wait to you get notified. It’s as if you’re getting a head start on everyone else.”

With the cancellation of live events, Galati decided to use part of that budget to invest in their digital presence and technology. Yacht Shopper is completely proprietary and was developed with the consumer in mind. Galati looked outside the industry for inspiration and best practices, then tested various iterations before it went live. “It’s actually quite revolutionary for our industry,” states Strauss.

To access Yacht Shopper https://www.galatiyachts.com/my-dashboard/