ICOMIA 2019 Statistics Book now available

The International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) has released the latest edition of its Recreational Boating Industry Statistics Book, now available at no charge to NMMA members.

The annual ICOMIA Statistics Book provides a wealth of industry intelligence, including key data and analysis from the NMMA and other marine industry associations from around the globe.

In this unprecedented year, in addition to data from 2019, extensive work was put into the market overview to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the industry in 15 countries, including the U.S.

Highlights of the 2019 ICOMIA Statistics Book includes:

2020 global data snapshot & an overview of COVID-19 impact on the industry

Detailed national reports on the industry’s largest market countries

Global summaries of key product segments from 25 countries

Export/import data for international trade in boats from 43 countries

Marine engine statistics from ICOMIA’s Marine Engine Committee (IMEC)

International Boat Show statistics (courtesy of the International Federation of Boat Show Organizers)

The Superyacht Shipyards Report (courtesy of The Superyacht Group)

Industry articles selected by IBI Magazine

Raw-data Excel spreadsheets to assist those carrying out more detailed research

Access the 2019 ICOMIA Statistics Book here: https://www.nmma.org/statistics/publications/recreational-boating-industry-statistics-book.