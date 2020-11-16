Detroit Boat Show canceled for 2021

The Michigan Boating Industries Association has announced the cancellation of the 63rd annual Detroit Boat Show, which was scheduled to run January 16 - 24, 2021, at The TCF Center, (formerly Cobo Center), in Detroit.

A statement from Nicki Polan, Show Manager and Executive Director, was posted on the organization's website.

"In response to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 and many policy challenges at the county and state level, we regret to inform you that we must suspend the Progressive Detroit Boat Show until 2022.

Due to interest from exhibitors to host a show, we made every effort to make the event happen. However, we have recently been assured by the TCF Center that it is highly unlikely that we would be able to host our event in the first quarter of 2021. We also want to ensure that you, your staff, and your businesses remain safe. On behalf of the Michigan Boating Industries Association, we thank you for your patience and continued support. When it is safe to do so, the Progressive Detroit Show will be back, and better than ever.

We will continue to work as an association to promote boating to long-time boaters, as well as the thousands of new boaters in the state. MBIA staff is currently updating our consumer site boatmichigan.org, with an easy-to-navigate directory of MBIA members, an event listing to promote in-house events during the typical boat show season, and more. An ad campaign during the boat show season will be run state-wide to direct traffic to the site and get people to think about boating in the off-season in the same way that an in-person boat show would. Members will receive a free listing in the directory, but opportunities to run advertising, featured product placement, and more will be available very soon!

We extend our thanks and gratitude to our exhibitors, sponsors, members, and partners who have made the Progressive® Detroit Boat Show a success for more than 62 years. On behalf of the MBIA Board of Directors and staff - we wish you all our best, and positive thoughts to you, your staff, and families."