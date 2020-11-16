Carling Technologies announces the passing of Maretron director of sales

Carling Technologies is saddened to announce that its Director of Sales for the Maretron brand, Kip Wasilewski, recently passed away suddenly.

Frank Emnett, co-founder of the Maretron brand of vessel monitoring and control systems stated, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my colleague. Kip has made an indelible mark on the reputation and success of the Maretron brand. His product knowledge and dedication to our customers was unmatched, and he will be greatly missed.”

Kip had been a member of the Carling family for 12 years, first joining the Maretron team in 2008 as regional sales manager for eastern North America, and then being named Director of Sales with the 2019 consolidation of Maretron into Carling Technologies.