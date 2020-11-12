ABYC opens registration for 12th annual Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops the safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance and repair of recreational boats, announced that registration is now open for its 12th annual Standards Week – Virtual & Extended, held Jan. 5-28, 2021.

What has usually taken place over a week of day long meetings will be extended to limit the length of virtual sessions and create an inclusive opportunity for global participation. Visit www.abycstandardsweek.com to learn more and register.

ABYC’s virtual events as part of Standards Week include:

At the core of Standards Week is the development and review of ABYC Standards. This year, PTCs will gather using an online platform, during multiday, three-hour long sessions.

“In a virtual setting, we know participants will still be getting all the regular work pressures and distractions, so we limited the session lengths to three hours and have different PTC meetings in the morning and afternoon,” said Brian Goodwin ABYC technical director. “This arrangement will allow attendees from around the world have dedicated time slots to focus on the standards review without sacrificing an entire workday.”

Attendees can be engaged in revisions to the boat building and repair standards under review or newly considered and affect the future of international boating. All are welcome to have a voice in the standards development process.

Below is a list of the PTC meetings and topics under review in 2021:

Electrical

Fuel & Ventilations

Hull Piping

Product Interface

Engine & Powertrain

Fire Fighting and Detection Systems

Hull Performance

Navigation Lights and Sound Signals

Aquatic Invasive Species

As part of Standards Week, ABYC also will be offering Sur/Tech 2021, a new event providing a necessary continuing education opportunity for marine surveyors, technicians, and other marine professionals. Attendees can choose one day or both and earn up to 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).

Registration for Standards Week will open soon. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.