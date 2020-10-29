MarineMax reports record earnings

MarineMax, Inc., the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, announced record results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue grew over 29% to $398.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $308.1 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by strong same-store sales growth of 33%. Included in the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, were net charges of $1.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share and $1.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, more than tripled to $25.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding the charges in both periods, net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, grew to $27.1 million, with earnings per diluted share more than tripling to $1.19, as compared to $8.3 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same period last year.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, revenue increased 22% to $1.51 billion compared with $1.24 billion for the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong same-store sales growth of 25%.

Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, more than doubled to $74.6 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $36.0 million, or $1.57 per diluted share in the prior year.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “The MarineMax Team generated a record $1.5 billion of revenue and more than doubled our earnings per share while overcoming these extremely uncertain times. We believe this demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our business model. I could not be prouder of the entire team for their focus, hard work and passion for MarineMax. We also believe that the industry experienced a foundational shift in 2020, and specifically for MarineMax, it resulted in a greatly expanded customer base that is embracing and enjoying the boating lifestyle. We continue to add new customers at a seasonally accelerated pace. This foundational layer should provide sustainable growth for years to come, as many existing and new customers will upgrade to larger boats and need additional services.”

McGill continued, “Our deep manufacturer relationships and brand strategy provide us with a competitive advantage by supporting our ability to move inventory between stores to help satisfy the growing demand. Looking ahead, our business outlook remains promising as more people are realizing that boating is a safe way for families to spend time together enjoying the boating lifestyle. Our balance sheet is very well capitalized, allowing us to continue to pursue strategic accretive acquisitions, to strengthen and enhance our digital strategy, to expand with marinas and to further grow our higher margin businesses. We are happy that many people have rediscovered the benefits of the boating lifestyle, which gives us increased confidence for the future.”