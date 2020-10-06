Wakeboarding Hall of Fame announces new members

The 2020 Wakeboarding Hall of Fame has announced their 2020 inductees, each of them pioneering athletes. The group includes Shannon Best, Mike Weddington, Zane Schwenk, Greg Nelson, Kristin (Buster) Lutgert Cartwright and early innovators Brannon Meek and Rich Goforth.

The group also includes Lifetime Achievement recognition for pioneering wakeboarder and waterman Scott Harwood and recognition for lifelong boat manufacturer Walter N. Meloon.

The 2020 class boastssome of the sport’s most influential and notable visionaries from wakeboarding’s earliest years before it was accepted as the popular action sport it is today.

Each year the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame fields nominations and through a panel of veteran industry leaders confirms the prestigious class of inductees that will be bestowed the eternal honor of becoming a Wakeboarding Hall of Fame member.

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame will permanently enshrine these new members into its hallowed halls with well-known current members such as Scott Byerly, Herb O’Brien, Shaun Murray, Tony Finn, Parks Bonifay and Darin Shapiro just to name a few (view the complete list here).

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have postponed in-person gatherings. The induction ceremony will be held at a later time.

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is managed by its Board of Directors that currently includes wakeboarding veterans Jeff Barton, Shaun Moore, Tommy Phillips, Jim Emmons, Jason Buffalo, Chris Hawkins, Joe Pearson, Pat McElhinney, and Steven Fisher among others who have all pledged to honor wake sport’s iconic history including its most influential participants and contributors and to honor and preserve the legacy of wakeboarding for generations to come.

For more information visit WakeboardingHallofFame.com