ICOMIA World Marinas Conference webinar series starts today

ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (WMC) Industry Reconnect webinar series will offer four sessions for marine industry stakeholders with leading industry panelists and Q&A sessions. The series runs October 6th through the 27th.
ICOMIA WMC Industry Reconnect includes the following four 90-minute webinar sessions at no charge to registrants:
- State of the industry around the globe
- Boating and Tourism with Covid19 – what’s next?
- Technology looking forward
- Vision of CHANGE
- Register today for the first session--State of the Industry Around the Globe--to be held this Tuesday, Oct. 6. This webinar will provide an update on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic around the globe and how marinas have adapted in this new reality, including:
- Moderator: Martinho Fortunato
- Sara Anghel Introduction & update on Canada
- Garry Groenewold (update on USA)
- Oscar Siches (update on Europe)
- Klaus Peters (update on South America)
- Bruno Meier (update on Middle East)
- Lawrence Chow (update on Asia)
- Darren Vaux (update on Australasia)