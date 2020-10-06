ICOMIA World Marinas Conference webinar series starts today

ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (WMC) Industry Reconnect webinar series will offer four sessions for marine industry stakeholders with leading industry panelists and Q&A sessions. The series runs October 6th through the 27th.



ICOMIA WMC Industry Reconnect includes the following four 90-minute webinar sessions at no charge to registrants:

State of the industry around the globe

Boating and Tourism with Covid19 – what’s next?

Technology looking forward

Vision of CHANGE

Register today for the first session--State of the Industry Around the Globe--to be held this Tuesday, Oct. 6. This webinar will provide an update on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic around the globe and how marinas have adapted in this new reality, including:

Moderator: Martinho Fortunato

Sara Anghel Introduction & update on Canada

Garry Groenewold (update on USA)

Oscar Siches (update on Europe)

Klaus Peters (update on South America)

Bruno Meier (update on Middle East)

Lawrence Chow (update on Asia)

Darren Vaux (update on Australasia)