CZone now integrates with Siren Marine to further enhance the on‑ and off‑water experience for today’s boat owners. The newly created program has enabled smooth integration of CZone digital switching systems with Siren Marine’s remote connectivity.

Boat owners can remotely power up systems, even before heading to the boat. This eliminates the need to wait for systems to come online, reducing onboard preparation time for all users, whether you are enjoying a family outing, fishing, or cruising. Turn the bait freezer on to make sure it’s nice and cold upon your arrival, or simply increase security and safety by turning on deck and cockpit lights before you arrive.

As well as controlling circuits, you can monitor battery levels, shore power, fluid levels, and even GPS positioning of your vessel. You can also receive instant alerts to your mobile device for critical data, notifying you of potential problems.

“With more technology on boats, consumers are demanding more visibility and control of onboard systems,” said Mark Harnett, senior product manager at CZone. “The Works with CZone integration program aims to reduce complexity for the end user and, by integrating with Siren Marine, it enables consumers to control and monitor their vessel from anywhere using their mobile device.”