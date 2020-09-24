IBEX Online announces ‘Know Before You Go’ resources

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), being held virtually September 29 – October 2, 2020 announced resources and tips on having a successful event.

IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience is a free trade event designed to allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment. To get the most out of the virtual experience, registration and event planning are required before Opening Day, September 29, to create a personalized Event Schedule, make connections, setup one-on-one meetings, and build the ultimate IBEX Online experience.

"It's incredible that we already have over 3,000 marine professionals at IBEX Online, getting ready for the Opening Day," said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “Show access is now available to registered visitors. The best way to get the most out of your IBEX Online experience is to register now and take advantage of this time to get ready so you can get access to the event, set up your profile, get familiar with the logistics of the online format, and start making connections.”

At IBEX Online, visitors will be able to create their profile, connect with other people at the event, create their own schedule, and see exhibiting companies, their company representatives, product listings with photos and video, and setup meetings. The AI at IBEX Online will make recommendations for all participants, and these will become more precise the more the registrants engage at the virtual event.

In addition to the connections, IBEX Online will include over 800 product listings including, New in 2020 and the 2020 Innovation Award product entrants and winners. Visitors can also search for exhibiting companies and products by the IBEX Specialty Product Pavilions: Composites, Marina and Yard, NMEA’s Connected Boat, Country, and Compliance, Standards and Education.

An important feature of IBEX Online is the Event Agenda, which outlines the full schedule of events, allowing registrants to add the topics and sessions they are interested in to their personal schedule. The Event Agenda includes Special Events, Keynote Sessions, Exhibitor-hosted Product Demos and Roundtable Meeting – all available for registrants to add to their schedules. All event participants will have access to the following free sessions:

The Opening Session and Innovation Awards Presentation, sponsored by Interlux Yacht Finishes, AWLGRIP North America and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, will take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. with the pre-programming beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Charting the Course of Sustainability, Wednesday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m. will be a presentation by Kevin Grodzki of Brunswick Marine.

On Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m. the Special Session is Coming Out Ahead: Leading During Uncertain Times. In this panel discussion, moderator Jeff Moser of Soundings Trade Only magazine will facilitate several well-known industry leaders.

In addition to the Special Events and Keynote Sessions, the 2020 IBEX Education Conference will run concurrent technical sessions in nine tracks during all four days of the event. The IBEX Full Conference Pass will give participants the opportunity to access vital, cutting-edge information through a blend of pre-recorded and live-stream sessions, as well as interactive Q&A and one-on-one components.

The early-bird rate of $245 is available through Friday, September 25. All Full Conference Pass registrants will have access to the Education Conference until October 30, 2020. For the full Education Conference, click here.