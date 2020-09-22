OneWater Marine Inc. prices public stock offering

OneWater Marine Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,170,868 shares of its Class A common stock at $20.00 per share.

The company is offering 425,000 shares of its Class A common stock, and the selling stockholders named in the registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are offering 2,745,868 shares of OneWater’s Class A common stock.

In addition, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 475,630 shares of OneWater’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

OneWater intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the expansion of its business and general and administrative matters.

OneWater will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.