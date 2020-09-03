Last call for 2020 Movers & Shakers nominations

Tomorrow, Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, is the final day to submit nominations for the 2020 Movers & Shakers.

The Movers & Shakers program recognizes leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, to embrace the challenges facing the marine industry head on.

Nominees can be from and company, group or organization that does business in the boating industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other selected nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry.

Click here to submit a nomination for this year’s Movers & Shakers.

Nominations must be submitted by September 4, 2020.

Please contact managing editor Adam Quandt with any questions via email at AQuandt@boatingindustry.com, or telephone at 763-383-4424.