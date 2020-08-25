OneWater Marine purchases Boatsforsale.com

OneWater Marine Inc. announced it has purchased the website domain, Boatsforsale.com, which will enhance its online marketplace for new and pre-owned boats, as well as financing & insurance.

“Boatsforsale.com will provide users with a personalized, all-inclusive virtual platform to buy, sell, and compare boats, as well as easy access to financing & insurance offerings,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine. “With the industry evolving to a more virtual operating environment, Boatsforsale.com will be an extension of our current store footprint and is expected to further strengthen our innovative, industry-leading technology and proprietary digital platform. At the same time, we will provide our stores and the general public with a simple and efficient way to list and sell their inventory. This new consumer and seller-focused marketplace will be rolled out in several phases, which we believe will further advance our long-term growth opportunity, while broadening our customer base and geographic reach.”

Today, “boats for sale” is one of the top search phrases on the internet when shopping for a boat. Once launched, Boatsforsale.com will simplify the process for buying and selling boats online and will be designed to remove the hassles often associated with shopping for new and pre-owned boats.

OneWater’s vision is for the site to be designed with a simple and intuitive interface that creates a user-friendly experience. It will act as a virtual showroom and an extension of the company’s brick-and-mortar dealerships.

Users looking to purchase a boat will be able to view detailed information and images of every boat across the site and easily compare them to others.

For those looking to sell a boat, a proprietary boat valuation tool will be integrated into the site as well.