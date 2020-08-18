COVID changes for FLIBS in new safety video

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show releases new COVID safety video

Organizers of the 61st Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) have produced a Know Before You Go safety video outlining some of the major changes visitors can expect at this year’s show.



Owners of the show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, claim 80% of the show takes place in open-air outdoor spaces. The show is currently set to run as scheduled October 28 through November 1 with enhanced health and safety measures in place.



These changes are being implemented as a result of Informa’s newly adopted AllSecure health and safety standards and in coordination with the CDC, local government, and authorities. The standards, which were introduced earlier this year, are organized into four key areas: Physical Distancing; Cleaning and Hygiene Countermeasures; Protection and Detection; and Communication.



Here are some of the major changes visitors can expect which are further outlined in the video:

Multiple and Increased Entrances – With seven waterfront locations spanning more than 90 acres and over 3.9 million square feet of exhibition space, this year’s FLIBS will now be accessible by 14 show entrances. Each entrance will be widened to disperse crowds.

With seven waterfront locations spanning more than 90 acres and over 3.9 million square feet of exhibition space, this year’s FLIBS will now be accessible by 14 show entrances. Each entrance will be widened to disperse crowds. Contactless Ticketing System – Attendees will pre-purchase tickets online and use their mobile device to scan at one of the show’s multiple entrances.

– Attendees will pre-purchase tickets online and use their mobile device to scan at one of the show’s multiple entrances. Temperature Checks at Entry – At each entry point of the show, every person will have their temperature checked through a contactless thermal imaging system. Following CDC recommendations, any guests registering a temperature of 100.4 F or above will not be allowed to enter the show.

– At each entry point of the show, every person will have their temperature checked through a contactless thermal imaging system. Following CDC recommendations, any guests registering a temperature of 100.4 F or above will not be allowed to enter the show. Widened Docks – FLIBS is increasing its six miles of floating docks to widths up to 30 feet on the F facedock and all docks will be marked with guest circulation paths and directional arrows to encourage social distancing.

– FLIBS is increasing its six miles of floating docks to widths up to 30 feet on the F facedock and all docks will be marked with guest circulation paths and directional arrows to encourage social distancing. Visual Markers – All customer lines will be spaced out with visual markers every 6-feet, including at all entrances, restrooms, and food and beverage stand, among others.

– All customer lines will be spaced out with visual markers every 6-feet, including at all entrances, restrooms, and food and beverage stand, among others. Hygiene Stations & Additional Staff – Hygiene stations will be installed throughout the show’s seven locations. Additional staff will also be available to answer any questions and direct guests to hand sanitizing or handwashing stations or to one of the many entrances and exits.

– Hygiene stations will be installed throughout the show’s seven locations. Additional staff will also be available to answer any questions and direct guests to hand sanitizing or handwashing stations or to one of the many entrances and exits. Face Coverings Required – Exhibitors and attendees (two years and older) will be required to wear a face covering.

– Exhibitors and attendees (two years and older) will be required to wear a face covering. CDC Signage – CDC signage will be posted throughout the show in all high traffic areas and in multiple languages.

CDC signage will be posted throughout the show in all high traffic areas and in multiple languages. Enhanced Deep Cleaning – Enhanced deep cleaning with disinfection will take place each hour on all high touch points during show operating hours. All show areas will be deep cleaned overnight.

Recognized as the pinnacle of all nautical exhibitions, FLIBS features over 1,300 boats on display and nearly 900 exhibitors spanning seven waterfront locations and over 3.9 million square feet of exhibition space across more than 90 acres.

The five-day show also showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country and generates a total statewide economic impact of $1.3 billion and over $714 million in product sold.

To view the Know Before You Go FLIBS Safety Video and a complete guide of Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standards, visit:https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/COVID-19.html.