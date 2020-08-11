Calibre names new business development leader

Calibre, Inc. has named Fred Kolacki to the position of new business development leader.

“Fred brings a wealth of marine expertise to Calibre,” Jerry Wachowiak, Calibre president said in a statement. “His passion for boating and knowledge of marine equipment makes Kolacki a great fit for our company."

In addition to managing marine sales he will be responsible for the strategic development and launch of a new line of Class A paint finishing solutions for OEMs and manufacturers.

Kolacki has over 25 years of leadership experience with expertise in product design, manufacturing, OEM supply chain management and dealership sales.

Prior to joining Calibre, Kolacki held national sales and management positions at Novatron Corp, Charles Industries, and CPS Distributors. Kolacki’s lifelong love of boating includes many years on the Great Lakes including his first job as a marine patrol officer.