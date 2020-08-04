Four new brands added to Emerald Coast Marine roster

On the heels of its recently launched 10,000-square foot showroom at its Niceville, FL headquarters location comes news that Emerald Coast Marine Group is adding new brands to their boat sales line-up.

Emerald Coast Marine Group has been appointed as the authorized dealership for Solace Boats by Stephen Dougherty, representing the entire northern gulf coast.

In addition, the dealership’s fast-growing Orange Beach sales operation at The Wharf now represents Key West, Blackfin and Monterey brands, the latter of which has also been extended to the Niceville and Destin, FL locations.

“It has been a banner year across the board for Emerald Coast Marine Group and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to fine-tune our brand offering to meet the needs and demands of the markets we serve,” said ECM Group President Shawn Talpey. “We believe these outstanding brands greatly complement those we are currently proud to represent, and now round-out a compelling consumer offering.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Emerald Coast Marine Group in the sales and marketing of our Solace brand,” said Solace President Todd Albrecht. “The dealership has a very strong and committed leadership team, a strategic plan that poises them for continued growth, a fantastic central location and a state-of-the-art facility offering every amenity a boater needs before, during and after a day on the water. We look forward to being part of their continued successes in the years ahead.”

Added Blackfin and Monterey Sales VP Kim Loenichen, "We have worked closely the past year with Emerald Coast Marine Group on the sale of Blackfin and are pleased by their performance. We look forward to even greater success and growth with the addition of Monterey at all three dealership locations."

“The addition of Key West at The Wharf by Emerald Coast Marine strengthens our brand presence with the dealership’s three NW Gulf Coast locations,” said Key West Key Account Sales Representative Mike Marlowe. “Orange Beach is a very strong fishing market and we believe the ECM team will do an outstanding job representing Key West here as they have done at their Florida locations.”