NMMA PR efforts continue boating buzz

NMMA summer PR efforts continue to generate blockbuster media coverage, raising awareness about the benefits of the boating lifestyle and shining a spotlight on the U.S. recreational boating industry.

Earlier this week, Fortune magazine published a feature story, As stir-crazy Americans take refuge on the water, the boating industry is booming, citing the newest NMMA data and including a host of interviews from manufacturers, dealers and boaters. Additionally, the Associated Press published a story this week, which has been picked up by dozens of newspapers and business journals across the country, including in USA Today.

Here’s a look at some additional recent news highlights:

