NMMA PR efforts continue boating buzz

NMMA summer PR efforts continue to generate blockbuster media coverage, raising awareness about the benefits of the boating lifestyle and shining a spotlight on the U.S. recreational boating industry.
Earlier this week, Fortune magazine published a feature story, As stir-crazy Americans take refuge on the water, the boating industry is booming, citing the newest NMMA data and including a host of interviews from manufacturers, dealers and boaters. Additionally, the Associated Press published a story this week, which has been picked up by dozens of newspapers and business journals across the country, including in USA Today.
Here’s a look at some additional recent news highlights:
- The St. Augustine Record, Rising Tide of New Boat Sales in St. John’s County
- South Bend Tribune, People Flock to Boating Amidst Coronavirus
- Portland Society Page, Boating Sees Unprecedented Growth During COVID-19
- News-Press, Coronavirus leads to wave of new boat sales in Southwest Florida
As NMMA continues to engage with the media, the team is encouraging all members to share their experiences. For more information, please contact Sarah Salvatori at ssalvatori@nmma.org.