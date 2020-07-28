New wake boat study confirms industry-Backed positions

A commission sanctioned by the New Hampshire Legislature recently issued its highly anticipated report on the various impacts of wake boats in the state, which confirmed many of the recreational boating industry’s positions on tow boats and water sports.

In response, NMMA applauded the report’s conclusions and commended the commission for its comprehensive and fair and balanced analysis of the issue.

While the commission examined a wide range of wake boat related issues, the final report highlighted a handful of recommendations and observations, including:

The recreational boating community is actively educating tow boat users on ways to minimize any impacts on waterways – including shoreline erosion, aquatic invasive species, and safety – and will continue to bolster these efforts.

The commission supports legislation to improve general safety practices for wakeboarders and wakesurfers.

Wakesurfing farther from shore reduces impacts on shorelines and the recreational boating community strongly encourages all users to stay at least 200 feet away from shorelines and docks.

Every citizen has the right to use the state’s waterways, and the waters of New Hampshire can accommodate all water sports.

Recreational boating generates $1.2 billion of economic impact annually to New Hampshire and supports nearly 300 businesses and 7,000 jobs in the state.

“The commission’s exhaustive and thoroughly researched report confirms what our industry has repeatedly advocated for: education, not ineffective regulations, is key to safe and responsible boating,” said David Dickerson, NMMA vice president for state government relations. “The recreational boating community has made significant progress in our efforts to educate wake boat users on all aspects of operating their vessels and we look forward to continue working with our industry partners and policymakers on this important issue in the days ahead.”