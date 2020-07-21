Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay and Wavve Boating form partnership

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay has partnered with marine navigation app Wavve Boating to provide new club members with a digital platform designed to foster fun and collaboration. With the Wavve Boating app, the Bay’s members now have a solution for sharing boating routes, points of interest, on the water restaurants, and more.

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay (FBCTB) provides members with access to over 500 boats, across 29 locations in the Tampa Bay area. A community-centric club, built on a shared passion of lending a hand (or a line), and “dock talk”, FBCTB, like most organizations, had to adapt to keep their community safe by following COVID-19 social distancing protocols, without losing the member communication that is such a fundamental part of their club promise.

The partnership with Wavve Boating, which provides all new members a license to the app, was well-timed with this developing need. Within the app, boaters can share their favorite spots including beaches, restaurants, scenic lookouts, and more, creating a digital alternative for capturing the same helpful information one would typically learn from a fellow boater, or dock-hand, closer than six feet away while fueling up, stopping in for a bite, or sitting dockside.

With the app in hand, boaters can build custom maps with an infinite number of points of interest, and choose whether to keep their contributions private, share them with friends, or make them public for the entire community. FBCTB members will find an added benefit of recommended locations populated by the club, allowing new members to find their first boating adventure right away.

“Like Freedom Boat Club, we are focused on making boating easier and more inclusive. We want to remove the anxiety felt by most that are new to boating, and allow those with more experience, to focus on the fun of being on the water,” stated Adam Allore, Founder and CEO of Wavve Boating.

In recent months, demand for recreational boats has increased as many hobbyists are looking for available recreational activities during COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have grown our member community considerably this past spring and now into the summer” stated Dean Iverson, Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay, “The team and I are thrilled to continue on this trajectory and support our members with this partnership.”