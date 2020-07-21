Emerald Coast Marine Group dedicates new showroom facility

Emerald Coast Marine Group recently hosted a celebratory dedication of its new 10,560 square-foot showroom facility featuring new boat display and office space at the dealership’s Niceville, FL headquarters and marina complex.

The new showroom accommodates up to 15 new boats in-house, along with 14 dedicated offices and a new conference room. One of the highlights of the new design is the stunning emerald green and blue “reflector enhancer flooring system” which gives the appearance of brilliant coastal waters. In addition, the expanded showroom’s exterior design retains the same coastal architecture of the original landmark building, which is topped by its signature icon lighthouse.

According to Emerald Coast Marine Group President Shawn Talpey, completion of the two-story, mezzanine-level showroom caps off a nine-month building expansion project.

“Despite the unique challenges of the past several months impacting many businesses, our major expansion project tracked right on time and on budget, thanks to the hard work and dedicated efforts of an outstanding engineering and project management team in Building Design Systems,” he said. “The timing and completion couldn’t be better as our boat business has been nothing short of spectacular this spring and summer. Our staff and customers are already enjoying the shopping convenience and benefits associated with our beautiful new, air-conditioned, indoor showroom.”

While grand opening events involving manufacturers, customers and local dignitaries were postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, the dealership did host an intimate luncheon and recognition ceremony with employees to recognize the work of Building Design Systems team, led by President Mark Barrett.

“Mark and his team clearly understood our vision and not only delivered on time and on budget, but also provided great insight and recommendations to make our vision become reality,” said Talpey. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the resulting facility and are grateful to have enjoyed such a great experience throughout the process.”