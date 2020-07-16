Southern Marinas acquires Bay Point Resort and Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings, LLC, a partnership between a New York-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, recently announced the purchase of Bay Point Resort and Marina in Marblehead, Ohio on July 8, 2020. This acquisition brings the growing Southern Marina’s portfolio total to eleven properties.

Bay Point Resort and Marina is a 227-acre recreational area with direct access to Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. The Resort offers summer and winter boat storage including 660 wet slips and 145 jet docks, 175 scenic RV sites, a beach club with a casual lakeside grill, resort pool, a well-provisioned ship’s store and a 9-hole executive golf course. The Marina was recently honored with being designated Ohio’s first, platinum-certified, clean marina.

“Since our expertise and primary focus was developing the project, we have been looking to transition the recreational and operational components of the project to a group whose principal focus is both marina and resort operations. We have found such a group in Southern Marinas,” said Charlie Papy, manager, Bay Point Acquisition, LLC.

“We are very fortunate that Charlie Papy and his partners have selected Southern Marinas to be the new stewards of Bay Point,” said Gary Rosmarin, principal with Southern Marinas. “Bay Point Resort and Marina is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of properties that will expand our footprint into the Great Lakes market.”

This purchase will mark Southern Marinas’ fifth acquisition in 2020, as the company continues to build a portfolio of recreation destinations strategically located across the country.