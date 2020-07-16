NMMA president featured in FOX Business

NMMA president, Frank Hugelmeyer recently penned an opinion piece in FOX Business highlighting why recreational boating is the perfect activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As springtime came to a close, fears of a ‘lost summer’ echoed throughout the country,” wrote Hugelmeyer. “Thankfully, our natural resources are wide open for the recreational activities that have long been a hallmark of the season, and this year, a growing number of people are turning to a longstanding American pastime — recreational boating.

“First-time boat buyers are on the rise as Americans are recognizing that boating is one of the safest and most accessible atmospheres to enjoy quality time with their loved ones and improve their mental health outlook during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the founding of our great nation, boating has been a favorite American pastime. At this critical time, we look forward to playing a restorative role in the health and wellness of our country’s citizens and welcoming more people to the lifestyle in the months and years ahead.”

