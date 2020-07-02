NMMA encourages 4th of July boaters to wear masks

With millions of Americans expected to take to the water during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, NMMA is calling on all boaters to recreate responsibly and abide by health and social distancing guidelines.

Based on guidance from federal, state and local health officials, NMMA is strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask in appropriate areas, including when entering or exiting marinas, dockside dinning locations, boat ramps, and fuel pumps.

While outdoor recreation activities like boating provide one of the safest atmospheres for Americans and their families to spend time relaxing and disconnecting together this summer, practicing safe and responsible recreation will help ensure everyone can continue boating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

As such, NMMA is calling on boating community stakeholders to spread the word by promoting the following health and safety tips and sharing the below Facebook and Instagram posts on social channels:

Do not raft up your boat. This means using lines and fenders to tie together multiple boats on each side of one anchored boat.

Wear a mask and practice social distancing when entering or exiting marinas, dockside dining, boat ramps and fuel pumps.

Keep a tight-knit crew. Only boat with those in your immediate household or quarantine circle.

Renting a boat or joining a boat club? Check out the latest safety procedures and protocols from rental and boat club businesses.

Plan ahead. Check the status of your destination before you go.

And have a safe and happy holiday!