Brunswick virtual boat show to feature more than 30 brands

Brunswick Corporation will host a two-day virtual boat show on July 21-22, showcasing its award-winning boat group portfolio, Mercury Marine engine lineup and the largest global parts & accessories businesses in the marine industry.

In addition, The Brunswick Virtual Boat Show will host many of the company’s key partners, bringing together cutting-edge technology, design and innovation all under one “virtual” platform.

More than 30 brands will exhibit during the event, all dedicated to integrating customer-focused technologies, understanding the evolving needs of boaters and and opening new opportunities for collaborative advancements.

The two-day live event will allow attendees to interact with all brands, on their own time, engaging with brand teams who will be on-line to answer questions for the two-day live event.

Following the live event, there will be an additional 60 days of on-demand content for attendees to continue to engage with Brunswick’s brands in a fun and interactive atmosphere.

"Brunswick has the largest portfolio of the marine industry’s most recognized brands, so a virtual show gives our brand fans an easy way to see the complete line-up and get personal attention to find or design the boat or boating experience of their dreams,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Brunswick Boat Group & Business Acceleration CMO. “Not only can consumers learn about our 2021 model year introductions, they can also learn more about Freedom Boat Club, a social boat club membership that provides immediate access to the water.”