Boating Industry Elevate VIRTUAL conference launch

The Boating Industry Elevate Summit is launching with a new Virtual-First experience this July culminating with an in-person conference November 16-18, 2020. The goal of the Virtual-First and In-Person Event combination is to bring together marine leaders from around the country and to create conversations within the Community virtually and in-person.

July 1, 2020 — Virtual launch of the free Elevate Virtual-First!

Limited to 200 free virtual registrations!

Virtual Community: Imagine a place where all top marine leaders and attendees can interact with each other. This is the Elevate Virtual Community!

Virtual Resource Page: This page is dedicated to providing content sessions from Content Directors, Speakers and Sponsors on an ongoing basis!

Exclusive Presentations: Given by leading marine experts in the industry!

November 16-18, 2020 – Elevate In-person Conference in Atlanta

Boating Industry Elevate Summit is where industry executives, emerging leaders, and influencers unite to explore forces affecting the boating industry’s business models.

Moving beyond traditional education sessions, both Elevate’s attendees and exhibitors will find thought-provoking content to bring back to your organization.

Join us in 2020!