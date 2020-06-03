Lauderdale Marine Center named North American service headquarters for Ferretti Group America

Lauderdale Marine Center has been named the North American service headquarters The Ferretti Group.

“Having collaborated with Ferretti Group for many years, we are pleased to see the company’s continued expansion into South Florida and we are proud that they have chosen LMC to be the home of their worldwide service center,” said Colin Kiley, Executive Vice President of LMC.

The Ferretti Group has expanded its space at LMC to 30,000 square feet which includes additional office space, a parts and service warehouse, workshop space, dockage, lay day space and full covered sheds allowing the company to provide a full-service “boatyard within a boatyard.”

Ferretti Group will now have 16 in and out-of-water slips at LMC to service their existing and new customers, regardless of what brand vessel they own.

“We are very pleased with this fantastic opportunity presented by LMC and we believe our company is an excellent fit at the boatyard,” said Ferretti Group Chief Commercial Officer, Stefano de Vivo. “LMC has clearly invested a lot in the quality of the facility, with a focus on delivering more to the elite customer experience with regard to refit, parts and services.”

“Among the factors in The Ferretti Group’s decision to expand at LMC is the overall size of the facility, our attention to a positive customer experience and our ability to accommodate the needs of the company’s fleet at any time,” added Kiley.

The Ferretti Group brands include Riva, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Custom Line, Itama, Mochi Craft, Wally and CRN.