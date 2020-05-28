BRP exits outboard motor business

Canadian company BRP stunned the recreational boating industry with their announcement it will immediately stop making Evinrude outboards.

Evinrude developed the first commercially viable outboard engine in 1909, and celebrated 110 years of innovation in 2019.

Evinrude’s engine line-up ranged from 3.5 to 300 HP.

Boating Industry spoke to Tracy Crocker, president and CEO of BRP Marine, at the Miami International Boat Show in February, and he seemed bullish and upbeat about the future of outboards in general, and Evinrude specifically.

"There has probably been more innovation in the past four years than there was formerly in the previous 14," Crocker stated. "As we allocate our capital, we’re looking at the best ROC we can get obviously, and this segment is very attractive. And by the way, we kind of feel like we’re just getting started.

"We are the only company that has direct injection technology across our entire line. We have a digital technology across our entire line. And we feel we are also doing a better job of integrating the motor into the entire boat."

The company said in this process they plan to expand their role in pontoon and aluminum fishing markets.

It also will consolidate Alumacraft operations from two locations to one in St. Peter, Minn. The Arkadelphia, Ark., plant will be closed.

BRP also makes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo water craft and Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats along with the Rotax marine propulsion system.

BRP announced it has re-oriented its marine business by focusing on the growth of its boat brands with new technology and innovative marine products. We will discontinue production of Evinrude E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboard engines. Our Sturtevant, WI, facility, will be repurposed for new projects to pursue our plan to provide consumers with an unparalleled experience on the water.

We remain committed to our Buy, Build, Transform Marine strategy which has been underway since 2018 with the acquisition of Alumacraft and Manitou boat companies in the U.S., followed by the acquisition of Australian boat manufacturer Telwater in 2019.

“Our outboard engines business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, obliging us to discontinue production of our outboard motors immediately. This business segment had already been facing some challenges and the impact from the current context has forced our hand,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “We will concentrate our efforts on new and innovative technologies and on the development of our boat companies, where we continue to see a lot of potential to transform the on-water experience for consumers,” he added.

Following our decision to discontinue E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboard engines, we have signed an agreement with market leader Mercury Marine to support boat packages and continue to supply outboard engines to our boat brands.

We will continue to supply customers and our dealer network service parts and will honor our manufacturer limited warranties, plus offer select programs to manage inventory. These decisions will impact 650 employees globally.

With this announcement, BRP will be positioned to expand its presence in the pontoon and aluminum fishing markets through technologically advanced solutions. We will leverage our track record of ingenuity through our R&D resources to enhance the boating experience with unique new marine products, such as the next generation of engine technology with Project Ghost and the next generation of pontoons with Project M, code names for new products we expect to transform the industry.

Lastly, we will consolidate Alumacraft operations from two sites to one. All Alumacraft operations will be transferred to St Peter, MN and our site in Arkadelphia, AR will be permanently closed. In addition, we want to upgrade the boat production facilities to reorganize manufacturing sites and apply the modularity model used elsewhere. This move is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency and to allow us to respond with even more agility to demand.

