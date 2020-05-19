OneWater Marine Inc. announces new board members

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that Anthony Aisquith and Bari Harlam have been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Bari to the Board of Directors. Their combined knowledge will be instrumental as we navigate today’s challenging environment and execute our long-term growth strategy. Anthony’s deep marine industry expertise and proven leadership will further enhance the depth and breadth of our Board. Additionally, Bari’s track record of developing, implementing and executing digital marketing strategies, customer experiences and data analytics will offer critical insights as OneWater further differentiates itself in the retail marketplace. We believe that strong corporate governance practices, including enhancing the strength and diversity of the Board, will support long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We look forward to adding Anthony and Bari to our ongoing efforts to extend OneWater’s leadership position,” said Mitchell Legler, OneWater’s Chairman of the Board.

Aisquith serves as OneWater’s President and Chief Operating Officer, a position he has held since 2008. He has been critical to the expansion and integration of the acquired dealers over the past 12 years. During that period, the company expanded from 9 to 63 retail locations. Additionally, he has helped all locations navigate challenging times and improve profitability, regardless of the circumstances. Prior to joining OneWater, Aisquith held several senior management positions of increasing responsibility within the boating retail industry from 1985 to 2008.

Harlam most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer North America for Hudson’s Bay Corporation from 2018 to 2020. Prior to Hudson’s Bay Corporation, she served as executive vice president for BJ’s Wholesale Club from 2013 to 2016 and also spent 11 years at CVS Health as Senior Vice President, Marketing.