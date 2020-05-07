Labor Secretary Scalia confirmed for ABC 2020

NMMA announced that United States Secretary of Labor, Eugene Scalia will deliver remarks to kick off day two (Thursday, May 14) of the virtual 2020 American Boating Congress (ABC). If you have not registered yet, there is still time – click here to sign up for ABC 2020.

The virtual ABC will be held on Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14 from 1:00-2:30pm ET on both days. Even though this year’s annual advocacy summit is unable to take place in person, there are several pressing issues that require the recreational boating community’s full attention, particularly as COVID-19 continues to create challenges for boating, manufacturing and the broader economy. To that end, Secretary Scalia will outline programs and initiatives that could assist the industry and steps the Trump administration is taking to safely reopen manufacturing and the economy – a top priority of the community.

Eugene Scalia was sworn in as Secretary of Labor on September 27, 2019. As Secretary, he oversees the enforcement and administration of more than 180 federal employment laws covering more than 150 million workers and 10 million workplaces. Laws administered by the Department include the workplace safety requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Mine Safety and Health Administration, federal minimum wage and overtime protections, the anti-discrimination requirements applicable to federal contractors, and ERISA’s protection of the more than $11 trillion held in employee retirement plans and health plans.

Secretary Scalia’s priorities include enhancing employment opportunities for Americans by supporting economic growth through reductions in unnecessary regulatory burdens, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Department’s enforcement programs, and bolstering worker training through apprenticeships and other business-driven programs that emphasize performance and accountability. Under his leadership, the Labor Department has supported President Trump’s initiatives to promote employment for veterans and military spouses, to overcome the opioid crisis, and to help Americans exiting the criminal justice system re-enter the workforce.

The Labor Department plays a central role in overseeing the new federal programs intended to help workers and their families respond to the coronavirus. The Department is also involved in implementing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, the NAFTA replacement negotiated by President Trump that includes the strongest labor protections ever included in an international trade agreement.

Click here to register for ABC 2020.