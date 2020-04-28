OneWater Marine Inc. announces earnings release date

OneWater Marine Inc. announced it will release its fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens.

Following the release, the company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-5793 in the U.S./Canada or (615) 622-8064 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the Conference ID #3618958.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.