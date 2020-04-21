COVID-19 marketing webinar for dealers

Beyond Creative hosts webinar on how boat dealers can survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis

These are hard times for businesses across the globe. Local government is forcing some to stop operating, while others are voluntarily doing so. And we're all trying to figure out how to adapt to this ever-changing landscape quickly.

Beyond Creative, a marketing agency serving marine, RV and powersports dealers, recently produced a on how dealerships can survive - and even thrive - during and thrive during the coronavirus crisis.

The webinar covers social messaging, communication channels, marketing budgeting and planning, lead strategies and more.

To access the webinar go to: https://lp.gobeyondcreative.com/surviving-thriving-during-covid-19-dealers