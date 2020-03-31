SeaSucker introduces Offshore Warrior Set

Not everyone is a pro tournament angler, but with SeaSucker's Offshore Warrior Set, they might as well be. The collection includes three important tools offshore sportfish boats all carry, but in a convenient, removable solution: a Heavy Duty Trolling Unit, Pro Series Tool Holder and Large Horizontal Mount Dry Box.

Made in the USA, innovative SeaSucker accessories aren't permanently installed, so they're mounted where convenient. Plus, they don't leave a mark when removed. They use the company's incredibly strong Vacuum Mount system. The 4.5" version holds 120 lbs. on any clean, non-porous surface such as a gunwale, console, transom or swim platform. The 6" model secures an astounding 210 lbs.

The Heavy Duty Trolling Unit has two 6" Vacuum Mounts for over 400 lbs. of holding strength, and a polished anodized aluminum rod tube. Like all SeaSucker accessories, it's UV-resistant with stainless steel hardware for a long, reliable service life in a continuous saltwater environment.

SeaSucker's Pro Series Tool Holder has a rugged, white HDPE platform with slots for knives, pliers, Boga Grips, lures, hooks and any other tool that needs to be close at hand. It uses a single 4.5" Vacuum Mount and is just what's needed to help fill the fish box.

At 7.5" W x 3.5" H x 3.5" D, the SeaSucker Large Horizontal Mount Dry Box keeps valuables and non-waterproof items safe from rain, splashes and being misplaced. Large enough for a wallet, keys, mobile phone and small camera, it leverages the holding power of a 4.5" Vacuum Mount and is ideal for use around the helm.