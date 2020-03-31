NMMA webinar on stimulus package and boating

The NMMA will be hosting a webinar this Friday on how the $2 trillion stimulus bill recently signed into law by President Trump will help marine businesses during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. Click here to register now.

The event will feature presentations from Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at NMMA and George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners, followed by a Q&A session.

WHAT: NMMA Webinar – How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses

WHEN: Friday, April 3, 2020 – 12:00-1:00pm ET

WHO: Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at the National Marine Manufacturers Association

George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners

Register for the webinar here.

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA’s COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.