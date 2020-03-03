Southern Marinas acquires Fish-Tale Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings, LLC, a partnership between a New York-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, announced today the purchase of Fish-Tale Marina in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. on February 20, 2020.

Fish-Tale Marina — established in 1958 — is located within the Estero Bay aquatic preserve on Fort Myers Beach with access to the Gulf of Mexico. The marina has been recognized as a “Clean & Resilient Marina” and has set a standard for protecting marine resources and promoting environmental stewardship. The full-service marina encompasses 244 dry stack slips, 80 wet slips, a fuel dock, ship’s store, boat tours, charter operations, restaurant and service center.

For 35 years, Fish-Tale Marina has been owned and operated by Al and Kathy Durrett. Through their shared vision and execution, the marina has become a fixture within the Fort Myers Beach boating community. Al and Kathy Durrett will remain onboard as part of the management team to ensure a seamless transition. They will also remain an integral part of the community as they will continue to own and operate Fish-Tale Restaurant.

“We are very fortunate that the Durrett family selected Southern Marinas to continue their legacy at Fish-Tale Marina,” said Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas. “Fish-Tale Marina is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of marinas that will expand our footprint in the Florida market.”

"This purchase will mark Southern Marinas’ first acquisition in 2020, as the company continues to build a strong portfolio of best-in-class marinas in the Southeast and other strategically located geographic regions of the country," a representative from the company said.