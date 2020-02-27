METSTRADE launches new layout, added space for 2020

Having enjoyed strong growth throughout the last decade, with exhibitor and visitor attendance figures consistently rising, the organizers of METSTRADE have announced ambitious plans for the 2020 edition and beyond. They include a significant extension to Hall 5 at the RAI Amsterdam location, layout changes designed to facilitate further growth, and a range of smart solutions for networking and knowledge sharing. METSTRADE 2020 will take place November 17-19.

With three-quarters of the exhibition floor space already booked 10 months in advance of the event, organizers say the METSTRADE show’s unique role as the annual meeting place for the marine equipment industry has never been more secure.

METSTRADE 2019 welcomed 26,984 visits by 17,792 unique visitors from 115 countries who came to meet 1,670 exhibitors.

“One of the key assets we have is the RAI Amsterdam complex itself,” said Sarah Westdijk, exhibition manager of the METSTRADE Show. “This superb venue is constantly upgrading its facilities, as we see with the current extension of Hall 5 and the new catering terraces. These additions will be completed in time for METSTRADE 2020, enhancing the opportunities for matchmaking and meetings. We are also going to ensure access to high-end networking software technologies.”

Organizers say another major strength of METSTRADE is a smart layout that gives room for specific groups at the show itself and potential expansion.

“It is essential we preserve the unique B2B atmosphere which puts exhibitor quality above stand size,” Westdijk added. “Stimulating innovation is another priority, enabling METSTRADE to feel fresh and relevant to all who attend. The new layout for 2020 has been developed in an excellent spirit of cooperation between organisers, partners, advisory boards and participants. It allows more exhibitors to take part in the halls/pavilions of their choice while increasing the options for people to meet and learn."

The main layout changes:

• Construction Material Pavilion moves to a larger area in Hall 12 where the popular MaterialDistrict presentation will be centrally located with an extra seating area.



• Marina & Yard Pavilion relocates to the new extension of Hall 5 where it will have its own face and the space to mature and grow.



• USA and Canada National Pavilions migrate to Hall 5 and Hall 1, meeting exhibitor desires to optimise their presence at METSTRADE.



• Scandinavian National Pavilions (Sweden, Finland, Norway & Denmark) move to Hall 7 where they will be centrally located next to each other.



• I-nnovation- and E-nnovationLABs merge together at heart of the METSTRADE Show by relocating to the Elicium. They will maintain their separate identities and stages while making the most of the obvious synergies between the concepts.



• Amtrium Lounge given new networking area with catering in an inspiring business atmosphere.

Show organizers say these major moves along with other smaller ones will lead to countless fresh opportunities as the next chapter of the METSTRADE success story is opened.

*Click here to see a PDF of the new floorplan.*