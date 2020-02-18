NMMA recognizes 62 manufacturers with Customer Satisfaction Index Awards

The NMMA announced 62 recipients of the 2019 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were acknowledged during the Innovation Breakfast at the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine.
The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed 158,335 customers.
“We saw a 15% increase in CSI Award recipients in 2019, a testament to the industry’s recognition of the importance and commitment to excellence in customer service,” noted Robert Newsome, senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership for NMMA. “The 2019 CSI Award honorees have proven that dedication to their customers fosters brand loyalty and lifelong boat ownership, helping to maintain the integrity of the U.S. recreational boating industry.”
The following companies, across 14 categories, were honored with 2019 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:
Aluminum Outboard Boats
- Alumacraft Boat Co.
- Crestliner Boats
- Lund Boats
- SeaArk
- Tracker
Deck Boats
- Chaparral Boats Inc.
- Regal Boats
- Stingray Boats
- Tahoe
Fiberglass Bass Boats
- Nitro
- Ranger
Fiberglass Outboard Boats
- Axopar Boats
- Blackfin Boats
- Boston Whaler
- Chaparral Boats Inc.
- Cobia
- EdgeWater Power Boats
- Everglades Boats
- Formula Boats
- G3
- Glastron Boats
- Grady-White Boats
- Monterey Boats
- Nitro
- Pathfinder
- Pursuit Boats
- Ranger
- Regal Boats
- Regulator Marine
- Robalo Boats
- Sea Vee Boats
- Skeeter
- Sportsman Boats
- Tahoe
- Tiara Yachts
- Triton
Inboard Engines
- Indmar Marine Engines
- Ilmor
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group
Inboard Express Cruisers
- Tiara Yachts
Inboard Watersports Boats
- Axis Wake Research
- Centurion Boats
- Malibu Boats
- MasterCraft
- Nautique Boat Company
- Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Moomba
- Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Supra
- Supreme Boats
- Tige Boats
Jet Boats
- Yamaha Watercraft Group
Outboard Engines
- Honda Marine
- Suzuki
- Tohatsu America Corporation
- Yamaha
Personal Watercraft
- Yamaha Watercraft Group
Pontoon Boats
- Avalon Pontoons
- Barletta Pontoon Boats
- Bennington
- Crest Pontoons
- Cypress Cay
- Forest River, Inc.
- G3
- Godfrey Pontoons
- Manitou Pontoon Boats
- Premier Marine
- Sun Tracker
- Sylvan Pontoon
Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
- Chaparral Boats Inc.
- Chris-Craft
- Formula Boats
- Four Winns Boats
- Monterey Boats
- Regal Boats
- Stingray Boats
Sterndrive Cuddy & Express Boats
- Formula Boats
- Monterey Boats
- Regal Boats
Sterndrive Engines
- Volvo-Penta