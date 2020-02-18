You can use WP menu builder to build menus
Home » News » NMMA recognizes 62 manufacturers with Customer Satisfaction Index Awards

NMMA recognizes 62 manufacturers with Customer Satisfaction Index Awards

February 18, 2020

The NMMA announced 62 recipients of the 2019 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were acknowledged during the Innovation Breakfast at the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.  Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed 158,335 customers.

“We saw a 15% increase in CSI Award recipients in 2019, a testament to the industry’s recognition of the importance and commitment to excellence in customer service,” noted Robert Newsome, senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership for NMMA. “The 2019 CSI Award honorees have proven that dedication to their customers fosters brand loyalty and lifelong boat ownership, helping to maintain the integrity of the U.S. recreational boating industry.”  

The following companies, across 14 categories, were honored with 2019 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

  • Alumacraft Boat Co.
  • Crestliner Boats
  • Lund Boats
  • SeaArk
  • Tracker

Deck Boats

  • Chaparral Boats Inc.
  • Regal Boats
  • Stingray Boats
  • Tahoe

Fiberglass Bass Boats

  • Nitro
  • Ranger

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

  • Axopar Boats
  • Blackfin Boats
  • Boston Whaler
  • Chaparral Boats Inc.
  • Cobia
  • EdgeWater Power Boats
  • Everglades Boats
  • Formula Boats
  • G3
  • Glastron Boats
  • Grady-White Boats
  • Monterey Boats
  • Nitro
  • Pathfinder
  • Pursuit Boats
  • Ranger
  • Regal Boats
  • Regulator Marine
  • Robalo Boats
  • Sea Vee Boats
  • Skeeter
  • Sportsman Boats
  • Tahoe
  • Tiara Yachts
  • Triton

Inboard Engines

  • Indmar Marine Engines
  • Ilmor
  • Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Inboard Express Cruisers

  • Tiara Yachts

Inboard Watersports Boats

  • Axis Wake Research
  • Centurion Boats
  • Malibu Boats
  • MasterCraft
  • Nautique Boat Company
  • Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Moomba
  • Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Supra
  • Supreme Boats
  • Tige Boats

Jet Boats

  • Yamaha Watercraft Group

Outboard Engines

  • Honda Marine
  • Suzuki
  • Tohatsu America Corporation
  • Yamaha

Personal Watercraft

  • Yamaha Watercraft Group

Pontoon Boats

  • Avalon Pontoons
  • Barletta Pontoon Boats
  • Bennington
  • Crest Pontoons
  • Cypress Cay
  • Forest River, Inc.
  • G3
  • Godfrey Pontoons
  • Manitou Pontoon Boats
  • Premier Marine
  • Sun Tracker
  • Sylvan Pontoon

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

  • Chaparral Boats Inc.
  • Chris-Craft
  • Formula Boats
  • Four Winns Boats
  • Monterey Boats
  • Regal Boats
  • Stingray Boats

Sterndrive Cuddy & Express Boats

  • Formula Boats
  • Monterey Boats
  • Regal Boats

Sterndrive Engines

  • Volvo-Penta
