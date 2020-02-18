NMMA recognizes 62 manufacturers with Customer Satisfaction Index Awards

The NMMA announced 62 recipients of the 2019 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were acknowledged during the Innovation Breakfast at the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed 158,335 customers.

“We saw a 15% increase in CSI Award recipients in 2019, a testament to the industry’s recognition of the importance and commitment to excellence in customer service,” noted Robert Newsome, senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership for NMMA. “The 2019 CSI Award honorees have proven that dedication to their customers fosters brand loyalty and lifelong boat ownership, helping to maintain the integrity of the U.S. recreational boating industry.”

The following companies, across 14 categories, were honored with 2019 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

Alumacraft Boat Co.

Crestliner Boats

Lund Boats

SeaArk

Tracker

Deck Boats

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Regal Boats

Stingray Boats

Tahoe

Fiberglass Bass Boats

Nitro

Ranger

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Axopar Boats

Blackfin Boats

Boston Whaler

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Cobia

EdgeWater Power Boats

Everglades Boats

Formula Boats

G3

Glastron Boats

Grady-White Boats

Monterey Boats

Nitro

Pathfinder

Pursuit Boats

Ranger

Regal Boats

Regulator Marine

Robalo Boats

Sea Vee Boats

Skeeter

Sportsman Boats

Tahoe

Tiara Yachts

Triton

Inboard Engines

Indmar Marine Engines

Ilmor

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Inboard Express Cruisers

Tiara Yachts

Inboard Watersports Boats

Axis Wake Research

Centurion Boats

Malibu Boats

MasterCraft

Nautique Boat Company

Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Moomba

Skier's Choice Boats, Inc. - Supra

Supreme Boats

Tige Boats

Jet Boats

Yamaha Watercraft Group

Outboard Engines

Honda Marine

Suzuki

Tohatsu America Corporation

Yamaha

Personal Watercraft

Yamaha Watercraft Group

Pontoon Boats

Avalon Pontoons

Barletta Pontoon Boats

Bennington

Crest Pontoons

Cypress Cay

Forest River, Inc.

G3

Godfrey Pontoons

Manitou Pontoon Boats

Premier Marine

Sun Tracker

Sylvan Pontoon

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Chris-Craft

Formula Boats

Four Winns Boats

Monterey Boats

Regal Boats

Stingray Boats

Sterndrive Cuddy & Express Boats

Formula Boats

Monterey Boats

Regal Boats

Sterndrive Engines