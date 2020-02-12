MIBS 2020 kicks off today

From humble beginnings in 1941 as a tent with 50 boats on display, to over 700 contracted exhibitors, an additional 300 working/support dealers and roughly 1,000 total companies participating, the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show — produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association will officially kick off today.

“It’s truly a world-class boating event,” show director Larry Berryman said. “Think of it as the Super Bowl of the boating world.”

Now in its 79th year, the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show will once again take over Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin on Virginia Key for the fifth consecutive year.

In boat brands alone, around 105 different builders are slated to be on display during 2020’s five-day show. On top of that will be a variety of engine builders, electronics providers and everything in between. Some of which will be unveiling their newest products on the market to the world.

“MIBS offers the perfect opportunity for manufacturers to showcase everything that’s new and everything the boating industry has to offer,” Berryman said. “This show is constantly evolving and so much focus at the show turns to innovation and new products.”

MIBS 2020 will run February 13-17.