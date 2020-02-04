Groupe Beneteau appoints new group CFO

Groupe Beneteau recently announced the appointment of Bruno Thivoyon as group chief financial officer. He is taking over from Christophe Caudrelier, deputy chief executive officer in charge of operational excellence, who was also performing the role of group chief financial officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Bruno Thivoyon to the Group in order to continue strengthening our finance function. His extensive experience gained within a global industrial group will be valuable for us as we move forward with our new strategic plan," Caudrelier said.

Thivoyon began his career in 1998 with Valeo, after graduating in both industrial systems engineering and from IAE management school. Over 22 years, he held several finance positions, at its headquarters then in various business units. From 2012, he was vice president finance for its visibility business group, specialized in developing and producing lighting and wiper solutions for auto manufacturers, then from 2018, he was vice president international development and strategic partnerships. He was notably involved in three acquisitions in Europe, North America and Japan, as well as their integrations, and was a director of Ichikoh, a company listed in Japan.

“I am delighted to be joining Groupe Beneteau, which has chosen to focus on its transformation when drawing up its new roadmap, and to be able to share my experience creating value in industrial environments with its management team and staff," Thivoyon sid.