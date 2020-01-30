NMRA to offer marine trades scholarship in 2020

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) is offering a $3,000 scholarship to an outstanding student pursuing education and a career in the marine trades. High school seniors, and college and vocational students may apply. The application is atbit.ly/2020-NMRA-Scholarship and is due April 1, 2020.

Previous NMRA Scholarship recipients have gone on to work in areas such as boatbuilding, marine logistics, naval design and the merchant marines. Educational institutions are urged to promote the scholarship widely to their students. The winner will be announced this summer.

"The marine trades are often overlooked as a career choice," said Patrick Churchman, NMRA president. "But it's a fulfilling life and often a lot of fun. We're pleased to help promising young people who have chosen this vocational path who will one day share their talents with our industry."

The 2020 NMRA Scholarship is made possible through the generous support of several member rep groups and manufacturers. Midwest Outdoor Marketing reached the Admiral's level of giving, while GSW and Associates and Uflex USA contributed at the Captain's level. Absolute Outdoor, Advanced Pedestals, Coatney Sales, ComMar Sales, Great Lakes Marine Marketing, Gulf Atlantic Marketing, Haimes Coleman Group, Nixon Marine Global, The Merifield Company, Waters & David, West Coast Sales and William F. Miller & Associates supported the scholarship at the Ship's Crew level.