Brunswick Corporation provides glimpse into the future of boating at CES 2020

Brunswick Corporation will showcase its recreational boating technology with its debut exhibition during the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) beginning today in Las Vegas.

“We are very excited to be presenting and exhibiting at CES in 2020 as a marine- focused enterprise,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation chief executive officer. “Consumer expectations of boating are driven by other mobility experiences which is why our ACES strategy drives our vision for the future of technology in recreational boating. We see the tracks of Autonomy/ADAS, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access being important to the future of our products and services – and you will see us continue our growth in these vertical technology suites including here at CES.”

Visitors at Brunswick’s CES exhibit will be able to experience the company’s focus on design thinking and its entire ecosystem of technology including a current helm featuring Joystick Piloting, Skyhook Virtual anchor, NAUTIC-ON remote connectivity and a full suite of marine leading technology for consumers to interact with.

Brunswick will also display a concept helm that features gesture and voice recognition as well as an enhanced consumer interface.

“CES is a wonderful event because it brings together engineers, technologists and innovators from many industries with the common aim of applying technology to simplify and enhance experiences,” said Foulkes. “The breadth and pace of our product and technology development is unmatched in the marine industry and we’re looking forward to sharing our vision in a truly exciting exhibit that demonstrates our commitment to redefining the marine experience.”