Miami Innovation Awards entries due January 10

The National Marine Manufacturers Association has issued the call for entries for the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

The deadline for entry is January 10, 2020. Full program details and requirements can be found here.

Innovation Award winners will be announced during the Miami Boat Show’s Innovation Breakfast on Friday, February 14, 2020.

The Innovation Awards’ program is managed by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). To learn more, contact Melissa Taylor at mtaylor@nmma.org.