Lippert Components names new chief technology officer

Lippert Components, Inc. (LCI) announces today that it has promoted Rob Ford to chief technology officer for LCI Technologies. In his new role, Ford will primarily focus his efforts on driving technological integrations throughout the product development process, across all of LCI’s product lines.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be an integral part in such an important initiative for LCI as we continue to transform ourselves from a traditional manufacturer into a technology-driven solution provider,” Ford said. “Technology offers us the possibility to transform and enhance all aspects of our products, processes, customer relationships, and consumer experiences. I have never been more excited about the direction we are going and the power we have to create products and solutions that will make a real difference. The teams, talent, leadership, and vision throughout LCI, with regards to the importance of technology, provide a solid platform for explosive creativity, innovation, and product development."

Ford has been deeply involved in numerous facets of technology for over 25 years. In 1997, he founded Innovative Design Solutions, Inc. (IDS), a Sterling Heights, Michigan-based designer, developer, and manufacturer of electronic systems encompassing a wide variety of RV applications as well as electronic systems for automotive, medical, and industrial applications. Now operating under the name LCI Technologies, the business has expanded its roles and capabilities far beyond a supplier of control systems to a leading innovator of cutting-edge technologies for smart RV systems and components.

“Having known Rob for many years, and seeing his entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge around all things technology Prsthand, I’m excited to see him take on this new role within LCI. His extensive knowledge of technology, coupled with his experience in the RV and automotive industries, make him the logical choice for this role,” said Jason Lippert, LCI’s President & CEO. “With Rob’s leadership, we are now better positioned to take a more strategic look at how to innovate and transform our hundreds of Lippert Components products through the integration of smart technology into these product lines whenever possible. This will be critical to the evolution of all LCI products in the future as well as the value that we create for all our customers, from OEMs, to dealers, to the retail customers.”

“We are excited to have Rob lead the product technology initiative for LCI. His ability to build great teams, which have created signiPcant products and digital platforms for LCI, will be instrumental to our vision and growth,” stated Jamie Schnur, Group President of Aftermarket for LCI. Continued Schnur, “LCI acquired Rob’s former company, Innovative Design Solutions, Inc., in 2015, knowing the importance technology would play in the majority of our product lines. If you look at these product lines today, whether it be leveling, slide-outs, or our OneControl® smart RV technology, Rob’s team has had a hand in making these the industry-leading products they are today.”

“It’s paramount that we continue to integrate advanced technology into our product offerings. Rob’s experience within a wide variety of industries makes him the perfect person to lead these efforts as we move forward,” said Ryan Smith, LCI’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Operations.