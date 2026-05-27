Marketing That Drives Sales, Not Just Likes

By Alan Miklofsky

In today’s retail environment, it has become remarkably easy to confuse marketing activity with marketing success.

A retailer posts a photo online and receives 400 “likes.” A video generates thousands of views. An Instagram reel attracts comments and shares. A Facebook post gets flooded with emojis that seem to suggest excitement and engagement. Yet, at the end of the week, sales remain flat. The register, unfortunately, does not accept “likes” as legal tender.

For many independent retailers, one of the biggest modern marketing challenges is learning how to separate vanity metrics from meaningful business results. Social media engagement can certainly play a role in visibility and brand awareness, but retailers must be careful not to mistake digital applause for actual profitability.

Because at the end of the day, retail businesses survive on revenue, margin, customer retention and cash flow. Not heart emojis.

The Metrics That Actually Matter

Successful retailers eventually learn to focus less on digital vanity and more on measurable business outcomes. The metrics that truly matter often include:

Sales growth

Average transaction size

Gross margin improvement

Repeat customer frequency

Customer retention

Conversion rates

Traffic-to-sales ratios

Event profitability

Customer lifetime value

These metrics may not create social media excitement, but they directly impact the health of the business.

The purpose of marketing is not merely attracting attention. It’s generating profitable customer behavior.

Why “Likes” Often Mislead Retailers

One reason social engagement can become misleading is because online behavior does not always reflect buying behavior. People casually interact with content daily. They “like” products they never purchase, they watch videos they instantly forget and they share posts they never fully read.

In many cases, social engagement reflects entertainment value more than purchase intent. A humorous retail video may attract large audiences simply because people enjoy being entertained during lunch breaks while pretending to work productively in office cubicles across America. But that doesn’t mean they intent to buy certain products.

Good Marketing Usually Looks Boring

Ironically, some of the most profitable marketing initiatives often appear far less exciting on the surface. Examples include:

Targeted customer email campaigns

Loyalty program follow-ups

Personalized outreach

Repeat customer incentives

Community networking

Vendor-supported promotions

Well-trained sales staff

Consistent local advertising

Customer referral programs

These activities may not generate viral excitement online, but they frequently generate sales. The most effective retail marketing isn’t always flashy – it’s often repetitive, disciplined and operationally integrated.

The Problem With Chasing Attention

Many retailers fall into a dangerous cycle where they continuously chase bigger digital reactions instead of stronger customer relationships. This creates several risks:

Marketing becomes disconnected from actual business goals

Staff focus shifts toward content creation instead of customer service

Brand identity becomes inconsistent

Promotions prioritize attention over profitability

Retailers begin comparing themselves to influencers instead of competitors

Independent retailers are not entertainment companies. They are merchants, and that distinction matters.

Marketing Should Connect to Operations

One of the healthiest things a retailer can do is connect marketing analysis directly to operational results. For example:

Did the promotion increase store traffic?

Did average tickets improve?

Did customers purchase full-price merchandise?

Did repeat visits increase afterward?

Did the event generate profitable follow-up sales?

Did email campaigns produce measurable conversions?

These are the questions that transform marketing from “activity” into business strategy. Without this discipline, retailers can easily spend enormous amounts of time producing content that creates excitement but little financial impact.

Consistency Beats Occasional Excitement

Strong retail businesses are usually built through consistent execution rather than occasional spikes of digital attention. Customers return because:

They trust the business

The experience feels reliable

The merchandise selection fits their needs

Staff members provide value

The retailer stays visible within the community

None of those factors depend entirely on social media popularity. A retailer with 2,500 loyal local customers often possesses a far more valuable business than a retailer with 150,000 disengaged followers scattered across the country.

There is nothing wrong with enjoying positive engagement online. Good marketing should absolutely create visibility and customer interaction. But retailers must remain grounded in what truly drives sustainable business performance.

A successful retail business is not built on applause, it’s built on sales, margins, customer loyalty, repeat visits and operational consistency.

The next time a post generates impressive engagement, retailers should celebrate carefully, then ask the most important question of all: “Did this actually help drive profitable business?” Because in retail, the scoreboard that matters most still sits behind the cash register.

Alan Miklofsky is a business consultant, former multi-store footwear retailer, and long-time advisor to independent retailers throughout the United States. He specializes in retail operations, merchandising, marketing strategy, and profitability improvement within the independent retail channel.