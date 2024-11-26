Metstrade celebrates record-breaking 2024 show

The 36th edition of Metstrade, the world’s leading trade show for leisure marine equipment, systems and materials closed last week, after recording its highest ever attendance of leading marine professionals from across the globe.

Metstrade 2024 (November 19-21) hosted close to 1,600 exhibitors, across 12 halls at RAI Amsterdam. The show received 31,824 visits from 19,779 unique visitors spanning 134 nationalities. The overall increase in attendance was up 10% and 6% respectively when compared to 2023, the previous historic high-water mark. Attendance records were surpassed on each of the three days for this strictly trade-only show.

Show organizers said visitor data and excellent feedback from exhibitors confirmed the expanded audience was accurately targeted, reinforcing Metstrade’s long-standing status as the must-attend global hub at which to network, research and do business in the marine leisure sector. Metstrade built further on its depth and breadth of activities for the whole industry this year.

A sell-out edition of The Superyacht Forum (November 18-19), held under Metstrade’s management for the first time, hosted 700 delegates. The premier appearance of the co-located Yacht Racing Forum (20-22 November), run in partnership with World Sailing, provided an exciting new focal point for cutting edge sailing.

Inspiring, productive and educational

Metstrade is run in association with ICOMIA (the International Council of Marine Industry Associations), which represents trade organisations from all key markets around the world.

The organization’s CEO, Joe Lynch, commented: “The Metstrade team is to be congratulated for bringing in more customers on each day of the show. That’s a phenomenal effort. Attending Metstrade is inspiring, productive and educational. You see great examples of innovations in the world of technology, safety, electronics, electrics and the many other facets of our industry that are improving the customer experience. I was particularly inspired this year by the show content that was focused on connecting with new audiences – something that is so important to the marine leisure sector. It is also motivating when you see the industry gather in one place. There are different challenges wherever we work in the world. Metstrade provides the opportunity to unite and make the industry better for everybody by collaborating, communicating and committing to work together.”

Moving forwards with confidence

Speaking at the close of this year’s show, Metstrade Director, Niels Klarenbeek stated: “The excellent results of this year’s show provide a confident foundation on which to base ambitious plans for 2025. I’m pleased to announce that Metstrade will expand into hall 8, which will add around 107,600 square feet of space. This will enable us to eliminate the current waiting list for The Superyacht Pavilion, provide options for exhibitors seeking more stand space and open a circular route around Metstrade halls to improve the visitor experience. There are further exciting initiatives in the pipeline that we will unveil in coming months. Given the significant enhancements made to Metstrade in recent editions we are introducing an up-to-date brand image to reflect where we are today. Metstrade has evolved from a trade show into a global platform driving the leisure marine industry forward. Our rebrand will reflect this growth and our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and long-term success across the marine leisure industry. Our new payoff – ‘Propelling Growth. Harbouring Innovation.’ – summarises exactly what Metstrade is all about. We are already looking forward to receiving the whole industry back to our largest ever Metstrade in 2025 during Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary celebrations. Our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to making this year’s edition so successful.”