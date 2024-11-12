IBEX seeks education proposals for 2025 event

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today that the IBEX Education Conference Call for Proposals (CFP) has opened. The IBEX Education Conference will offer world-class training, workshops, and technical seminars at the 2025 IBEX Show, to be held October 7 – 9, in the Tampa Convention Center.



This past year, the IBEX Education Conference brought together 83 speakers and industry experts presenting at over 80 events including Seminars, Main Stage programs, Pre-Conference Sessions, and Tech Talks. The IBEX Education Conference serves a marine industry audience with content related to technical issues, industry management and leadership, and exhibitor or association focused training. Presentation proposals should focus on identifying emerging trends, innovations, and topics in the marine industry today.



“We are proud of the quality and diversity of the Education Conference we have built over the years,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “The technical training provided during Pre-Conference Sessions, Tech Talks, and Seminars is invaluable to industry professionals and directly enhances innovation in the marine industry. We look to our exhibitors and educators to identify the topics that you want addressed in next year’s Education Conference.”



The 2025 CFP seeks submissions for the Seminar Series, which delivers technical education from industry experts. All topics and speaker submissions are welcome, but interested parties should note that submissions must be directly related to the marine industry and product or service promotion is prohibited in the Seminar Series. The Seminar Series is delivered in ten tracks:

Construction Methods and Materials

Design and Engineering

Emerging Topics

Leadership

Management Policy

Marina and Boatyard Operations

Marine Electrical Systems

Marine Onboard Systems

Survey and Repair

Sustainability

In addition, the 2025 CFP is accepting topic submissions for Pre-Conference Sessions and Tech Talk Workshops. Pre-Conference Sessions take place on the Monday before the show opens and are full- or half-day programs. This is an opportunity for companies and organizations to provide more in-depth training to attendees. Tech Talk Workshops are presented exclusively by exhibitors on the show floor during exhibit hall hours and showcase a product or service. Time slots for Tech Talk Workshops are limited and a fee applies.



Interested parties may submit topics here from now until the December 20, 2024 deadline.