Sunseeker sold to Orienta Capital Partners, Lionheart Capital

Sunseeker International, British manufacturer of luxury performance motor yachts, announced during a press conference at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, that Orienta Capital Partners, as an advisory company to FARO Alternative Investments, together with the Miami-based investment firm Lionheart Capital, and a club deal sponsored by Orienta itself, have successfully completed the acquisition of Sunseeker International (Holdings) Ltd. from the Chinese real estate group Wanda.

Based in Poole, on the Dorset coast in the south of England, Sunseeker has been committed to building exceptional yachts for over 50 years. Sunseeker has become a global icon in the luxury yachting industry and is recognized worldwide as one of the early inventors of performance leisure yachts. Each Sunseeker is the result of an uncompromising approach to design, innovation, and performance. In FY 2023, Sunseeker generated approximately £320m of aggregate sales, mainly from yachts in the 15-50 meter range.

Sunseeker’s proven track record of excellence and dedication to innovation align with the core values of Orienta and Lionheart, making this transaction a natural progression in the company’s sustained success. Orienta and Lionheart’s strong expertise in the yachting industry will bring added value to the iconic brand and strengthen its British heritage.

“We are thrilled to start this new journey alongside Sunseeker. Our strong expertise in the yachting industry combined with our long-lasting relationship with its CEO will allow us to further enhance the British identity and craftsmanship, driving the brand towards ambitious goals”, states Giancarlo Galeone, Chairman of FARO and now also Chairman of Sunseeker, who boasts an unparalleled proven track record in the yachting sector, having being at the helm of Ferretti Group as CEO in the past for over 10 years. “We can expect a substantial investment into the development of new core and niche models, supporting the worldwide presence of the brand.”

“We are excited to welcome Sunseeker Yachts into the Lionheart Capital family”, adds Ophir Sternberg, founder and CEO of Lionheart Capital and now also co-owner of Sunseeker. “This acquisition represents a strategic investment in a brand with a storied history, including as James Bond’s yacht maker, and a bright future. Lionheart understands the unique dynamics of the luxury yacht industry, and I am confident in Sunseeker’s potential for growth and innovation.”

Orienta and Lionheart will be able to leverage their proven experience in the yachting sector with the assistance of a strong operational team that will continue to support the development of Sunseeker. Sunseeker will remain a British company, based in Poole, where the primary production, workforce, and current infrastructure are concentrated.

“We are confident that under the new leadership, Sunseeker will thrive and reach new heights”, states Andrea Frabetti, CEO of Sunseeker. “Our goal remains to deliver exceptional yachts that embody luxury, performance and innovation, while honoring the legacy and vision of our founders.”