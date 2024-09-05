Yamaha Marine names director of marine business planning

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Andrea Tetto to Director, Marine Business Planning. In her new role, Tetto leads the Business Planning Division, Product Management Division and Cost Planning teams. She provides strategic vision, business planning, product management expertise and cost planning acumen, optimizing the financial resources within the marine industry.

“Andrea’s extensive experience and proven leadership in strategic planning and business transformation make her the ideal person to drive our Marine Business Planning division forward,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Her industry knowledge and ability to implement data-driven results will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate within the marine industry.”

A Yamaha team member since 2022, Tetto began her career as the Marine Business Planning Division Manager, where she provided leadership, strategic direction and an oversight of the Marine Business Planning functions. She also led the transformation of the Business Planning function, providing data-driven insights and direction to stakeholders across the marine segment.

Prior to joining Yamaha, Tetto served 25 years at the Volvo Group in various senior management level roles. Most recently, she held the title of Director, Remarketing and Asset Management, Volvo Financial Services (VFS), where she led projects including global and regional remarketing information consolidation, developed a remarketing and asset management strategic plan and provided market support on follow-up actions based on KPI results. Prior to this, she served as Vice President, Sales Process Optimization, Mack Trucks®; Senior Vice President, Commercial Support, Volvo Group; Vice President, Marketing Intelligence and Planning, Volvo Group; along with multiple other roles.

Tetto reports directly to Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.