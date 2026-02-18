40 Under 40 Submission Deadlines Extended

The entry deadline for our annual 40 Under 40 awards program has been extended by one week! You now have until Wednesday, February 25th to nominate a young, outstanding leader in the recreational boating industry.

Each year, Boating Industry receives hundreds of nominations from dealer principals, owners, CEOs and many other various individuals in management positions across the industry, all shining a spotlight on young leaders within their organizations.

Once the nomination process closes on February 25th, the editorial team at Boating Industry reads through every submission and eventually selects the final 40 distinguished young leaders according to their accomplishments so far, as well as the promise seen in them to continue pushing the industry forward in the future.

For more information on our annual 40 Under 40 awards program, click here.

To nominate a young leader in the recreational boating industry, click here.