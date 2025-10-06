RideNow Chandler named Sea-Doo U.S. National Dealer of the Year

RideNow Group, Inc. has announced that RideNow Chandler of Arizona, one of its flagship dealerships, has been named the Sea-Doo U.S. National Dealer of the Year for personal watercraft and pontoons.

The award presented by Sea-Doo, a division of BRP, recognizes dealerships that excel in training and certification, achieve strong market share in their region, surpass sales goals, and demonstrate steady growth in parts, accessories, and apparel.

“This one really feels good because it shows the effort our whole crew puts in,” said Jon Lester, general manager of RideNow Chandler. “We’ve got a team here that shows up every day ready to take care of people, whether that’s helping them pick out their first Sea-Doo or making sure their gear and service are spot-on. Our customers really make it fun for us to do what we do.”

“This award is a great example of what happens when a dealership has a strong team and a real focus on its customers,” said RideNow Group COO Cam Tkach. “We’re incredibly proud of Jon and the entire crew at RideNow Chandler. We strive for high performance at all 52 of our RideNow dealerships, and RideNow Chandler sets a great example for all of our stores.”