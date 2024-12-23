NMMA outlines accomplishments in FY2024 Report

Throughout fiscal year 2024, the NMMA worked on behalf of recreational marine businesses in the U.S. and Canada on top strategic priorities, including advocacy and market expansion.

The association recently release a report which looks back on the association’s and industry’s highlights this year, including efforts related to government relations, Discover Boating, business intelligence, consumer and trade shows, engineering standards, membership trends and more.

Click here to view NMMA’s FY2024 Year in Review report.

Looking ahead, NMMA said it remains focused on uniting the recreational boating industry and delivering compelling value to our member-owners.